Kanas Gov. Laura Kelly makes January ‘Radon Action Month’

KANSAS — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed January as Radon Action Month across the Sunflower State.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and the first for people who’ve never smoked.

Radon is a naturally occurring, odorless and invisible gas. Elevated levels of radon have been detected in every Kansas county.

Inexpensive radon test kits are available at county extension offices or in local hardware stores.

For more information on radon you can visit the Kansas Radon Program website here.