K9 Holi Shows the Kids Her Expert Skills at ‘Youth Safety Fair’

(WEBB CITY, Mo.) — The Webb City Elks 861 and local first responders teamed up to give kids a lesson in safety.

Saturday, they held their 3rd annual Youth Safety Fair.

Part of the event, K9 Holi, demonstrated her expert skills along with her officer, Deputy George Datum. Holi is 6-years-old and she is a Belgian Malinois.

Deputy Datum states that Holi is trained for numerous jobs including: narcotics, apprehension, evidence recovery & tracking. During the demo they hid drugs on a vehicle and Holi located them!

One of the children ask, “When do you start training them, what age?”

“Right when they are puppies, right when we get them. By training them we get them to hang out with a lot of people. We get them acclimated to a bunch of different [things], such as riding in the car, walking on slick floors, getting on chairs, stuff that not every normal puppy would do. But we want them to get used to everything that they can.” Deputy Datum, Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office

The event invited youth from Pre-K to 6th grade to get a closer look at the day to day jobs of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Webb City Fire Department.

Also through grants and fundraisers by the Webb City Elks, they were able to purchase 20 bikes to be raffled off to the kids.

Derek Walrod, of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says, “Just to be able to get together and meet more members of the community. And also the kids have a chance to wine a bike and a helmet and learn a little bit about safety. And that get to meet some of the Webb City firemen, some of the Sheriff’s Office deputies and watch our K9 demos. It’s just more of a get together to know each other.”