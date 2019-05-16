K9 and manhunt along Frisco Trail in Webb City, multi-agencies assist Wednesday evening

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WEBB CITY, MO) - Shortly before 7:00 PM this evening Webb City Police Department Webb City Police were seen pursing a pickup truck pulling a trailer. Leaving the area of WC Wal-Mart then traveling west on 14th, then south on College Ave and at Fountain Road the truck and trailer entered the Frisco Trail and begain traveling south.

As the trail came to Mount Hope Road the trail is blocked by barriers that won't allow for vehicles and the truck and trailer crashed into the south ditch blocking the road.

The truck was occupied three times. Two stayed with the truck and trailer and they were detained, not arrested. A third was the known subject we are told by the WCPD.

"We received information that a male subject who was wanted on [felony] warrants was in that vehicle," Lt Travis Osterman of the Webb City Police Department tell us.

As that male fled on foot it was thought he traveled south continuing on the trail. Joplin Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies were called for assistance in setting a perimeter.

K9 tracked for more than an hour but did not locate the male subject.