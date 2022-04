CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A new mill and overlay project may impact some drivers in Southeast Kansas.

KDOT crews will begin a resurfacing project of K-146 next week. It’ll start at the Neosho-Crawford County line and work west towards US 59.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane during daylight hours — and will be handled by flaggers and a pilot car.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of may.