COFFEYVILLE, Mo. — The Coffeyville Police Department is investigating a shooting death and are searching for a person-of-interest.

Nineteen-year-old, Trevin Hayes-Smith, of Coffeyville is being sought in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of a juvenile, according to police.

Just before midnight on Sunday, CPD received a call for a shooting at the 200 block of North Walnut St. where they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. This victim was transported by EMS to CRMC but was later pronounced deceased.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Hayes-Smith, or on this case, you are urged to contact CPD at 620-252-6160, Detective Sgt. Vargas at 620-252-6010 or Detective Kastler at 620-252-6145.