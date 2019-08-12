Just-Off Broadway Musical Theatre Camp to put on production of Lion King Junior

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Middle and high school students share their love for theatre at a local camp.

The Just-Off Broadway Musical Theatre Camp is preparing 42 sixth through tenth grade students for the upcoming production Lion King Junior.

This two week program brought in students from different area schools to perfect their musical, dance, and acting skills.

Not only do kids experience the rigorous preparation of a theatre production, they also learn the importance of teamwork by working alongside each other to put on a good show.

Greg Shaw, Just-Off Broadway Musical Theatre Camp Director, says, “It’s really exciting to see these kids get excited at such a young age and that means that they’re going to develop their own love for this, even before they get up there and then they’ll be leaders of those programs all over southeast Kansas and beyond.”

The Musical Theatre Camp will be performing Lion King Junior at the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium August 17 at 2 PM and 7 PM, with a final performance on August 18 at 2 PM.