PITTSBURG, Kans. — A new town has sprung up within Lakeside Elementary.

4th grade students have worked for months to create a mock town celebrating “Just Imagine Kansas.” Students represented local Kansas businesses that sponsored the event, buying, and selling items from each mock booth.

Their teachers says this helps the kids learn valuable real life skills.

“And those are projects I remember doing as a kid. So giving the opportunity to do that, I feel like it’s hands on, they really learn from it, they gain alot, and I think they will remember this forever,” said Shelby Blankenship, 4th grade teacher.

“There are a lot of businesses in there, and people are working on how to use money, and what to do in life, so like, their like experience what adults do. Like for the jobs, what to do, to get a job, and all that stuff,” said Adriana Lopez Gomez, Governor.

While “Just Imagine Kansas” has a 30-year history at Lakeside Elementary, it’s finally back after a two year absence due to COVID.