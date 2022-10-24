JAY, Okla. – The weeklong trial of a Jay man accused of sexually abusing a child went to the jury on Monday afternoon.

Douglas Jackson, 72, is charged in Delaware County District Court with sexual abuse of a child under 12-years-of-age and lewd molestation. If convicted Jackson could face up to a life sentence.

Neither Jackson nor the victim showed any emotion during closing arguments. The jury began deliberations at 4:10 p.m.

Prosecutor Cherlyn Gelinas addressed the jury during closing arguments saying Jackson “broke the trust (of the victim) and hurt the child in ways he should never hurt a child.”

The alleged abuse occurred between Jan. 1, 2007 and Dec. 31, 2011.

The victim, now a teenager, said the sexual abuse started when she was around four or five years old and lasted until she was eight years old, according to an arrest affidavit filed in 2019. The victim said the alleged abuse stopped when the family moved out of state. Before the family left Oklahoma, the victim said Jackson said, “he was going to miss making her ‘feel good,’” the affidavit states. The victim testified there were approximately 50 occurrences of abuse, Gelinas told the jury.

“Sometimes details get blurred,” Gelinas said, countering Jackson’s attorney Winston Connor, II, who said the victim gave conflicting statements.

The victim “lied and many statements were not consistent” in particular, details about when the sexual abuse started in connection with when the family moved out of state, he said.

Connor also slammed the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department and prosecutors over the case’s investigation. Prosecutors didn’t require additional investigation before charging Jackson, he said. “You didn’t hear any officer testify about an investigation,” Connor said.

No search warrants were issued for cell phones, computers or social media accounts, according to Connor. He also added, “the victim acknowledge telling one lie.”

The victim’s mother testified the teen’s counselor was never told about the molestation issue and there were witnesses that weren’t interviewed, he said.

“Somebody should have tracked down witnesses,” Connor said. “Both the victim and Jackson deserved for this case to be thoroughly investigated.”