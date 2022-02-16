NEOSHO Mo. — A Neosho man was found guilty by a McDonald County jury after a one-day trial on a sole count of Tampering with a Victim.

Sentencing will be set in April.

After 35 minutes of deliberation, John Martin Hamilton Jr., 46, was found guilty. The jury rendered their verdict to Judge Gregory Stremel of the 40th Judicial Circuit on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

John Hamilton

On June 18th, 2021, Hamilton was taken into custody on the charge of Domestic Assault. While in custody, Hamilton called the domestic violence victim from the Jail phone, and attempted to bribe her with $500 in exchange to drop the charges.

“This wasn’t just an offense involving domestic violence, which is reprehensible, this was also an offense against the administration of justice,” said Newton County Prosecuting Attorney William Lynch. “I’m incredibly proud of Ms. Crites, our Assistant Prosecutor, for the time she has dedicated in seeking justice in this case. I believe this conviction is even more impactful given that the statue John Hamilton violated is one of just a handful that has truth in sentencing.”

Under 575.270, RSMo., the conviction for Tampering with a Victim is one of the very few criminal charges that does not allow parole. Whatever the sentence the judge deems appropriate will reflect the true amount of time the defendant spends in the Department of Corrections.

“This case illustrated one of the many reasons why domestic violence cases are so challenging for prosecutors. I am thankful the jury agreed John Hamilton’s actions were wrong, and I hope this verdict gives some comfort to this victim,” said Assistant Prosecutor Sarah Crites, who first chaired the trial.

This case was investigated by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and prosecuted by Sarah Crites and William Lynch.