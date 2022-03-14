JAY, Okla. – A jury of six men and six women was selected Monday in a criminal case against a Delaware County man accused of raping and torturing a woman.

Jake Atkins, 26, of Colcord is charged with multiple crimes stemming from a July 2021 incident where a woman alleges she was kidnapped, beaten, tortured and raped by Atkins.

Two male alternates jurors were also selected.

Atkins’s attorneys, Ken Gallon and Jeremy Bennett and prosecutor David Ball questioned potential jurors for over four hours about their background and whether they knew Atkins or the circumstances surrounding the case.

Opening statements are to begin at 9 a.m. before District Judge Barry Denney.

Trial testimony is expected to show Atkins:

Used a rope to tie the victim to a tree for six hours and a noose around her neck.

Attempted to drown the victim and bashed her head onto rocks.

Tied the victim to a chair and injected her with methamphetamine.

Beat the victim with metal bars.

Sliced the victim’s neck with a butcher knife.

Atkins remains in custody at the Delaware County jail.