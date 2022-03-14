JAY – Jury selection for a Delaware County man accused of raping and torturing a woman was delayed Monday after attorneys held a motion hearing before District Judge Barry Denney in his chambers.

Jake Atkins, 26, of Colcord was to appear in Delaware County District Court on Friday for his attorneys argued a series of motions in his criminal case. Due to weather-related issues, the courthouse was closed on Friday and the hearing was rescheduled for Monday.

Atkins faces multiple sexual-related charges ranging from first-degree rape, kidnapping, maiming, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon stemming from the July 2021 assault.

Jury selection began around 11:15 a.m. with a jury pool of 34 potential jurors.

Denney called for a lunch break at 1:10 p.m.

Wearing street clothes, Atkins sat with his attorneys, Ken Gallon and Jeremy Bennett, as the potential jurors were questioned about their background and whether they knew Atkins or circumstances surrounding the case.