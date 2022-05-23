CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction School District will soon get a new program. Tonight, the school board approved an Air Force Junior ROTC program. The plan is for it to start during the 2023-2024 school year.

“Every year we do have students who enlist to commit to military service. I think it will be very popular with our students,” said Dr. Theresa Wilson, High School Principal.

Monday night, the Carl Junction School Board approved the Air Force JROTC program at the high school.

“This is something that we have been looking into since 2019. We were thrilled we were contacted by the Air Force in April to conduct the site survey. And we found out last month that we were approved for the program.”

The program will be offered to students grades 9 through 12.

“I think it benefits the entire commmunity,” said Dr. Wilson. “We are really excited for the opportunity for our students to participate in leadership development, problem solving. They have a focus on some STEM subjects.”

The Air Force will screen, approve and certify two retired Air Force officers to teach the program.

“We are thrilled. We are very excited about this opportunity. We feel like we’ve got a student body that’s very service minded. But this will offer them even more opportunities to connect with the community and display their leadership, ” added Dr. Wilson.

The district plans on having 100 students involved in the program. They will start recruiting and building the program during the upcoming school year.