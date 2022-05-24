JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas has come early for three Joplin area nonprofits. Tuesday, the Joplin Regional Community Foundation’s Philanthropic Society announced this year’s grant recipients.

$150,000 — split three ways.

Six nonprofits were in the running.

Only three were selected.

Those three: Higher Power Garage, Loving Grace, and Jasper County CASA. And, the grant money will obviously help all three.

“So we are starting a program called “Fostering Futures” and that will really focus in on older youth who are in Foster Care either looking towards being indepedent or being in a permanent family,” said Chelsi Scott, Program Manager, Jasper County CASA.

“We’re blessed to be able to add to our staff at Higher Power Garage. We’re adding a client manager to be able to follow our clients from application all the way through the process of the repair and then follow up afterwards to find out how we’ve impacted them,” said Mike Gideon, President, Higher Power Garage.

“The $50,000 we’ve received is going to be going directly to programming for these young women, providing case management services, and the programs they need in order to become successful adult,” said Jessica Pommert, Loving Grace.

In its four years in operation, the Joplin Regional Foundation has donated $500,000 to area nonprofits.