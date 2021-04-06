JPL to host “Scams of 2021” Facebook Live Event

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Public Library will host “Scams of 2021,” a Facebook Live event with Clair Stewart, attorney for the Federal Trade Commission, on Thursday, April 8, from 11 am to noon. To watch the chat, simply go to the Joplin Public Library Facebook page here.

This online session is free and available to anyone who would want to join (no Library card required). In this informative event, Clair will discuss trademarks of current online scams and predatory phishing behavior. One very relevant topic that will be discussed revolves around online scams that are currently associated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Please join us to gather information to protect yourself and others you love, from the online dangers involved with identity theft and private information breaching.

For more information, please contact Luke Blevins or Chelsey Gatewood by phone at 417-623-7953 or email at refdesk@joplinpubliclibrary.org or cgatewood@joplinpubliclibrary.org .

This Facebook Live video will also be archived on the Joplin Public Library Facebook page (under “Videos”) to watch at a later date. To learn more about the Federal Trade Commission’s mission and purpose, visit their website here.