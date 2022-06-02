Chosen to represent Public Safety Officers across the U.S. for heroic actions in March 8th shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. — Captain Will Davis with the Joplin Police Department will be honored at national event that recognizes heroic first responders across the U.S.

The nonprofit ‘First Responders Children’s Foundation’ which was founded in the aftermath of 9/11 will host “A Celebration of First Responder Heroes” on June 2, 2022, at Gotham Hall in New York City.

The gala dinner will pay tribute to 6.5 million first responders across the nation through “The Roll Call of Heroes” which involves a representative from each first responder category. These include public safety officers, firefighters, EMTs / paramedics, nurses, 911 dispatchers, and 9/11 survivors.

Each individual from their category will be celebrated for their personal heroism and receive an award.

For his heroic actions during the March 8th shooting in Joplin, Captain William Davis was selected on behalf of all Public Safety Officers. During the altercation that day, Captain Davis “displayed unusual selflessness and courage when he stopped an assailant on a murderous rampage,” said the release.

Proceeds from the Gala will support Foundation programs including college scholarships, direct financial assistance, bereavement assistance, and toys during the holidays. Proceeds will also support mental health services for children of first responder families through the newly introduced First Responders Children’s Foundation Resiliency Program.

The gala dinner and awards ceremony will take place on June 2, 2022, at Gotham Hall in New York City. Tickets and sponsorships are available at 1stRCF.org.