JPD & SWAT raid Joplin home in follow up drug search, one arrested

JOPLIN, Mo. — Drugs are likely the focus as authorities move in on a home in south Joplin Thursday.

The Joplin Police Department and SWAT teams secured a residence on the 2700 block of S Minnesota.

They’re working with the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team to follow up on information about illegal activity at the home.

They carried out a search warrant, which lead to the arrest of one woman, pending drug charges.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

