JPD Short Foot Pursuit Ends with Fender Bender

JPD K-9 unit stopped abruptly and a JPD cruiser struck it from behind

Firsthand video from one of our #JLN moderators

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Friday night shortly after 11:00 PM Joplin Police were performing a routine traffic stop near 7th and South Wall. A passenger in that vehicle was wanted on Felony Warrants.

Cpl Hanes tells us tonight the male passenger fled the vehicle, however the officer recognized him and it began a pursuit.

A foot pursuit.

Multiple units arrived to the area to assist. Numerous calls and texts stated it was a vehicle pursuit — but it was not.

Near 4th and Byers a JPD canine unit stopped abruptly and was rear ended by a JPD cruiser. No injuries to the K9 or any officers.

The male passenger who fled the vehicle in the traffic stop was taken into custody near 5th and Byers. His name has not been released. Follow this story for updates here on Four States Home Page as information is released.