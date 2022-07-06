JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators with JPD have determined the fire that damaged Joplin’s historic Carnegie Library was intentional and are now asking for help in identifying a suspected arsonist.

On June 30th, a fire in the bottom floor of the Joplin Carnegie Library located at 830 Wall Ave. spread throughout the building and even up to the third floor causing damage.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, JPD reported that the fire was set intentionally and released a photo of a Person of Interest (below). In the picture, the suspect can be seen riding a bicycle, while wearing a mask, baseball cap, long sleeve shirt, and carrying a backpack.

JPD’s POI photo released through Facebook

CITIZEN ASSISTANCE REQUESTED: At 5:00 a.m. on 6/30/2022 the Joplin Fire Department responded to 830 South Wall Ave. in reference to a structure fire at the historic Joplin Carnegie Library. Once the fire was safely extinguished, Police Department and Fire Department investigators were able to determine the fire was started intentionally. The Joplin Police Department is reaching out to the community to right this wrong and would appreciate any information that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for this Arson. These pictures are not good but may help in identification of the suspect. Any information about this person could be helpful. Information can be forwarded by calling 417-623-3131 Ext. 1647 or send us a message here on Facebook. Thank you in advance for your help. Joplin Police Department

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.