JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is seeking a robbery suspect from Monday.

Around 10:00 PM Monday a suspect entered the Eagle Stop convenience store at 3504 S. Rangeline Road. He displayed a handgun, demanded money from the register, and promptly fled on foot with the cash, reported a caller to JPD.

Despite responding to the area and utilizing their K-9 unit to track JPD could not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants, and tennis shows. He also wore a mask to conceal his face. He was last seen fleeing south of the store.

No employees were injured in this incident. JPD is asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the department at 417-623-3131.