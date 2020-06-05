JPD Releases Statement on Riot Rumors

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department released a public statement today regarding rumors of planned riots within the city this coming weekend.

JPD Captain William Davis announced that the department has received numerous phone calls from citizens about the credibility of these rumors.

However, JPD says that so far in their own investigation they have not uncovered any credible sources on the topic.

Previous planned events in Joplin included peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, but has not included rioting or looting of any kind.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.