JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – The Joplin Police Department has provided an update on the condition of the other two officers involved in Tuesday’s shooting.

One officer is in critical condition and another officer is in serious but stable condition.

As reported earlier, a third officer succumbed to his injuries this afternoon.

It started around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon near 4th and Range Line, where officers initially responded to a disturbance.

Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he shot two officers and fled in a stolen patrol car.

The suspect then wrecked the patrol car near 9th and Connecticut and fled on foot.

The suspect fired shots at officers again and injured one.

A responding officers fired at the suspect and struck him. The suspect is dead.

A press conference will be held at 9:00am Wednesday with further updates.