JOPLIN, Mo. — Earlier this month the Joplin Police Department announced they would begin conducting their alcohol compliance checks and now the results are in.

The checks took place over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend where officers with JPD worked with underage buyers to determine what businesses were selling alcohol to minors. Of the 30 compliance checks made, only four businesses sold alcohol to an underage customer.

Those businesses are:

Dave’s Mini Mart, 801 S. Maiden Ln

Alp’s Discount Liquor & Smokes, 2602 S. Main St.

Zip’s Convenience Store, 2701 S. Main St.

Zip’s Convenience Store, 1201 S. Rangeline Rd.

JPD added that a store employee from the Rangeline Zip’s Convivence Store ran from officers when confronted. Additional charges will be sought in this instance.

The free training for the compliance checks was hosted by the Alliance of Southwest Missouri.