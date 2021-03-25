JPD Releases 2020 Crime Report

2016 Joplin police report shows a rise in crime_00721163

JOPLIN, Mo. — Crime is dropping in Joplin, almost across the board — that’s the word from police as they release their 2020 annual crime report. But officers are keeping a close eye on a couple of categories that bucked the trend.

JPD Chief Sloan Rowland:
“It’s very different, there’s a lot of things in 2020 They’re gonna be anomaly.”

And the Joplin Police Chief says they all affected crime trends – leading to a 9% drop overall.

JPD Chief Sloan Rowland:
“We had a drop of property crime of about 211.”

Including decreases in burglary, vandalism and theft from vehicles.

But some violent crime was up – with four more murders and 42 more cases of assault.

JPD Chief Sloan Rowland:
“One of the trends we’re looking at is crimes with weapons – we’ve had more weapons violations this year than we had the year before we had 91 of those and that’s a number that concerns us.”

The coronavirus pandemic was likely the biggest factor.

JPD Chief Sloan Rowland:
“When you had less people on the street, it gave us an opportunity to target more individual places where crime was occurring. You know you could focus your efforts a little bit easier. That’s going to change obviously with the influx of everybody coming back out.”

Affecting overall crime trends – and the number of wrecks on Joplin streets.

While the total crashes were down, the number of deaths from accidents doubled from 2019.

JPD Chief Sloan Rowland:
“A lot of our accidents or high accident locations that occurred during normal business hours, especially on our range line corridor and 32nd Street 20th.”

