JPD Release Names in Hookah Bar Shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department has released the names of the parties involved in the late night June 7th shooting at Bites N Pipes, on 110 North Rangeline.

The victims in the case have since been identified as Toua Y. Lee, 36 of Joplin, and Chong K. Xiong, age 30 of Duenweg. Next of kin for both of these victims have been notified.

Raymund P. Badios

The suspect taken into custody at the scene has been identified as Raymund P. Badios, age 20 of Joplin.

At the moment, charges are being sought for 2 counts of Murder in the 1st Degree, 1 count of Assault in the 1st Degree, and 3 counts of Armed Criminal Action.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation and updates will be added as they become available.