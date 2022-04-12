JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is in custody after leading authorities on a lengthy pursuit over the weekend.

Marc Thomas, 27, of Joplin, was apprehended late Saturday night after swimming across Turkey Creek and ditching his crashed stolen car near Newman Rd and Florida Ave.

Marc Thomas booking photo

Officers with the Joplin Police Department first made contact with Thomas around 10:30 PM earlier that night after receiving a call for a man driving in circles around the Rangeline Wal-Mart. Thomas’ car also matched the description of a stolen vehicle.

JPD attempted to stop Thomas near 20th and Ozark Ave until he fled east into Duquesne, then north to Newman Rd, and finally east on Newman Rd where tire deflation traps were utilized. That’s when Thomas’ car then went off the road west of Newman and north Florida Ave, crashing into a tree and stopping. Thomas was caught near here after short foot chase.

In a release, JPD said the stolen vehicle report came from even earlier that day just before 5:00 PM. In that report, an elderly couple living at 2512 S. New Hampshire Ave was said to be assaulted by a man, and have their 2005 Toyota Tacoma stolen.

That man, Marc Thomas, resided with the couple at that address. Allegedly, Thomas came home under the influence of drugs, forcing his way into the couple’s bedroom and assaulting them: The woman was hit just below her eye leaving a large bruise, and the man was knocked to the ground and choked. Thomas is said to have stolen the keys immediately after and fled.

Marc Thomas faces the following criminal charges filed by the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:

(2x) Domestic Assault – 2nd Degree (D Felony)

Domestic Assault – 4th Degree (A Misdemeanor)

Tampering with a Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree (D Felony)

Resisting/Interfering with Arrest for a Felony (E Felony)

DWI (B Misdemeanor)

Thomas remains in custody at the Jasper County Jail.