JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is mourning the death of one of its retired K-9 Officers.

11-year-old Pax passed away this morning.

During his time working with the police department Pax apprehended 40 suspects and searched more than 500 vehicles.

He helped get more than 1,600 grams of meth, 1,400 grams of marijuana.. heroin and cocaine off the streets.

Pax retired last January and was living at home with his former handler Officer Bobby Brown.