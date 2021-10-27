JPD: Mechanical failure caused truck to go into Shoal Creek

JPD investigate a truck that veered off Low Water Bridge and into Shoal Creek Tuesday night, October 26th, 2021. Picture from JNF.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police say a vehicle mechanical failure caused a teenage driver to go off Low Water Bridge and into Shoal Creek Tuesday evening.

A Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy who was nearby was the first at the scene and found a pick-up in the water off Low Water Bridge, with an unresponsive 18-year-old man inside.

A water rescue team was able to get the young man out and onto dry land. He was taken to a local hospital with only minor injuries.

JPD say it appears that mechanical failure within the vehicle seems to have caused the crash.

