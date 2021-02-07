JPD issuing emergency road conditions

***EMERGENCY ROAD CONDITIONS IN EFFECT***

Due to deteriorating road and driving conditions, the Joplin Police Department is officially going to Emergency Road Conditions. JPD has worked 5 vehicle crashes and currently have 8 crashes holding and are continuing to receive calls on additional crashes. During emergency road conditions officers will not be responding to non-injury crashes. Drivers will have to exchange information. We ask that everyone please stay off the road if at all possible. If you have to venture out, please drive with extreme caution.

There is also a multi-vehicle pile up on I-49 in the Southbound lanes just south of Carterville.

As of 4:30pm MODOT shows there are 23 incidents impacting travel.