JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities are still investigating an early Thursday morning accident between a Newton County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and cyclist.

In a release, JPD said the accident occurred just after 2 AM on 32nd St. and Connecticut Ave. when the eastbound Newton County patrol vehicle rear-ended a subject riding a motorized bicycle also in the outside lane.

The cyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and authorities are withholding their name as well as the law enforcement officer involved at this time.

The Joplin Police Department Traffic Team responded to the crash and is currently working the investigation.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.