JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department has released the identity of the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday.

Lauren Safley, 31, was struck and killed after she crossed the center line on the E 20th St bridge. She collided with a Joplin School District van head-on.

Safley’s passenger has not been identified and remains in critical/serious condition at a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.