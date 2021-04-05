JPD identifies motorcyclist & driver in fatal S Rangeline collision

JOPLIN, Mo. (JNF) — JPD has released additional information on the fatal South Rangeline crash Friday.

The deceased motorcyclist has been identified as Lionell Carr, age 31 of Joplin. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been identified as Machhendra Kayastha, age 69 of Webb City.

Kayastha remains in critical condition. Next of kin for both individuals have been notified.

The crash occurred at 4:56 PM Friday, April 2nd and remains under investigation by the Joplin Police Department Major Crash Team.

UPDATE: Capt William Davis updates us later Friday evening with more details. There were two people involved, both transported Priority One. The driver of the passenger car is listed in critical condition. The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead later at a Joplin hospital. Next of kin have been notified but names are being withheld at this time. The roadway was closed for nearly three hours. Traffic resumed normal travel around 8:00 PM.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday just before 5:00 PM reports in the 2700 block of South Rangeline a motorcycle and passenger car crash alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch.

Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS responded. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified.

BLUE MARK NOTES CRASH SCENE.

Two people involved, both drivers, were transported Priority One, lights and sirens to Freeman West. Status is unknown at the initial printing of this article.

UPDATE TO BREAKING NEWS: BREAKING: FATAL T-BONE CRASH INVOLVING MOTORCYCLE AND CAR >> BIT.ly/31EVDka UPDATE TO BREAKING NEWS: FATAL T-BONE CRASH INVOLVING MOTORCYCLE AND CAR CLOSES SOUTH RANGELINE FRIDAY >> BIT.ly/31EVDka • [9:40 PM] Capt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department updates us, this is now a fatality crash. ::::: :::::: ::::: BREAKING: T-BONE CRASH INVOLVING MOTORCYCLE AND CAR CLOSES SOUTH RANGELINE >> BIT.ly/31EVDka • Joplin Police Major Crash Team summoned to map crash scene. Posted by Joplin News First on Friday, April 2, 2021

***Please avoid the area of 24th-29th and Range Line for the next 1-2 hours and seek alternate routes. Officers are on… Posted by Joplin Police Department on Friday, April 2, 2021

We will update this breaking story as more information is available from authorities. Click to save our news page as a bookmark.