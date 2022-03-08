JOPLIN, Mo. — A shooting today in Joplin involving multiple police officers being shot is now in the hands of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

It’s a rough day for Joplin, in fact the kind of crime scene that Joplin hasn’t seen in decades.

It all started with a call to police around 1:22 this afternoon. The caller reporting a disturbance in the area of the Buckle store near 4th and Range Line.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with police officers. That individual was next spotted at 9th and Connecticut, which led to shots fired between the suspect and officers.

The Assistant Chief says 3 officers were injured and transported for medical treatment, as well as the suspect.

There is no update on their conditions and police have not been specific about the details that started it all.

It is important to note that at this time police are saying there is no danger to the general public.

The word has spread and Senator Bill White was calling for a moment of silence in the Senate this afternoon in the wake of these shots fired.

Also online a group are calling for a vigil tonight to get together as a community at 7:00 P.M. in Cunningham Park.

We will be following this with the latest updates as they become available.