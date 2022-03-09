JOPLIN Mo. — The Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has established an online gofund.me account to benefit the officers involved in the March 8, 2022, Officer Involved Shooting.

If citizens would like to maximize their donations, these can be dropped off at the Joplin Police Department front desk or mailed to 303 E 3rd Joplin, MO 64801 C/O Officer Benevolence.

Many times, after tragedies like this, certain fundraisers pop up that may not be legitimate. Please use caution when making any donations and verify the legitimacy of these sites.

The Joplin Police Department says they are grateful for the outpouring of support from our citizens, businesses, and surrounding communities.

To donate to the gofund.me click this link here.

Gofund.me does incur a processing charge, so any donations made will be reduced by the service charge.