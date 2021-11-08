JPD details events leading up to Halloween weekend shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department has released details leading up to the shooting on October 30th that killed a Carl Junction man.

Just before 4:00 PM on Saturday, an emergency call was received from 1523. S Kentucky Ave. in Joplin of a woman reporting an assault from man with a bat. The woman in the call identified the man as Shane Endicott, of Carl Junction.

Responding officers found that Endicott had retreated to the bathroom of the home – refusing to leave. According to JPD, while attempting to get Endicott to leave the room he displayed a handgun resulting in an exchange of gunfire between Endicott and Officers Pete Box and Darrell Klink, and Sgt. Jason Stump.

41-year-old Endicott would die in the shooting. At the time, Endicott was also wanted on unrelated charges of 1st Degree Robbery and Vehicle Tampering.

Officers Box and Klink along with Sgt. Stump were placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting. The investigation still remains ongoing.