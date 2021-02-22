JPD continues search for Sarah Burton

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is revisiting the missing persons case of Sarah E. Burton and reminding the public to report any information.

The release comes after Burton’s would be 31st birthday this Monday. Burton was reported missing to JPD on July 20, 2018.

Sarah E. Burton

She was last seen walking in the area of 10th and Rex on July 16, 2018. She is described as being 5’07”, 160lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. There are no known vehicles that she has access to.

Detectives say they have conducted interviews and followed leads in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Stahl 417-623-3131 ext 885 or Detective Captain Nick Jimenez at 417-623-3131 ext 676.