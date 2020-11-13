JPD Citizen Advisory Committee Announcement

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is announcing a new Citizen Advisory Committee open to applications from the public.

The department released this statement on Facebook regarding the CAC and how to apply:

Do you want to make a difference in Joplin? If so, the Citizen Advisory Committee is a great opportunity to do so!

The Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) is a group of citizens who provide input and hold the Joplin Police Department accountable. The committee assists command staff in reviewing local policies and programs, and providing feedback and suggestions for improvement. At least every three years the Department conducts a citizen survey which the CAC helps review and analyze. This committee meets at least once a month. Command staff may call special meetings as they see fit.

If you are interested in serving on the committee, you should fill out the application available here. Below are the membership selection requirements:

1. Committee members are civilians (non-sworn police personnel) who are at least 18 years of age and reside or own a business within the corporate city limits of Joplin, Missouri.

2. Members are appointed and removed at the discretion of the Command Staff.

3. Committee membership shall not exceed 11 persons.

4. Members serve without compensation.

5. Committee members cannot be City of Joplin employees and cannot hold any other public office or a position on a City board or commission.

6. Committee members will be removed if they miss three consecutive meetings during any calendar year. Committee members determine whether an absence is excused.

