JPD Asking for Help in Identifying Robbery Suspects

JOPLIN, Mo. — JPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved with an early morning armed robbery.

Thursday morning, officers with the Joplin Police Department responded to Kum & Go at 5002 S. Main Street for report of an armed robbery.

Investigators found that two black males entered the store with one handgun. The suspects demanded the employee to turn over money from the cash registers. They then fled the store on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

A K9 track was attempted but has not located the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a black male, thin build, donning all black clothing. The second is described as a heavy set black male, wearing a gray Adidas jacket.

Detectives with the Joplin Police Department are continuing their investigation. If anyone has any information on this incident, you can contact JPD at (417) 623-3131.