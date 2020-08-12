JPD Asking for Help in 1992 Missing Person Case

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in obtaining information on the whereabouts of Tracy A. Pickett.

Pickett was 14 when she was reported missing August 12, 1992. Over the past 28 years, investigators have followed up on many leads in attempts to solve this case.

Pickett is a white female with blonde hair and green eyes, and was 5’4″ and 115lbs at the time of her disappearance.

After a night at a friend’s residence in Webb City, Pickett was reported missing the following morning when a guest offered to take her to her Joplin home. The driver claimed to have dropped her off near a pawnshop in Joplin, yet she was never seen again.