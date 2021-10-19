JPD and Fire searching for suspected arsonist, asking for public’s help

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire and Police Department are searching for a suspected arsonist in the city.

There have been 22 incidents in the city since July. They’ve all been in the areas known as the “Byers and Murphy” neighborhood and “Blendville North” neighborhood — all the way north to the “Murphysburg” neighborhood.

Map of arson incidents

That’s between 3rd and 15th Streets… And between Schifferdecker and Main Street. Authorities are asking you to contact them if you’ve seen suspicious activity in the area, especially around the midnight hour over the past two months.

You can call JPD Sergeant Dodson at 417-623-3131, extension 1638. Or fire marshal Dale Brooks at 417-624-0820, extension 1307… Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM.