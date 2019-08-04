Joy Prom for special needs people utilizes Old Hollywood theme

LAMAR, Mo. — A community unites for Joy Prom, celebrating people with special needs in the four state area.

Families came out for a special red carpet event at Memorial Hall in Lamar.

This year’s theme, Old Hollywood, even had many in attendance dressing as old movie stars.

Glow items were also given out as a way for people to light up the dance floor.

This is the fourth year Ashley Augusta and her husband have put on the event, sponsored by their gym, the Barton County Strength Club.

Melessa West, Joy Prom parent attendee, says, “She enjoys it a lot. This is like the biggest thing for her every year because there is not really a whole lot in our small community for kids with special needs.”

Ashley Augusta, sponsor of Joy Prom, adds, “It’s all encompassing so it encompasses young adults, kids, and adults as well, so I think its important for people to be able to get out and have fun and have something just specifically for them.”

Augusta adds ultimately, she and her husband want all who came out to leave knowing their loved and people want to be a part of their lives.