Now it's time for the closure of another section that's further west on 32nd

JOPLIN, Mo. — After being closed to traffic for several months, a busy section of 32nd Street in Joplin is now open to drivers.

The road closure of West 32nd street, between Westberry Square and Schifferdecker Avenue, reopened on Tuesday (8/23).

Now it’s time for the closure of another section that’s further west on 32nd.

Work has already started on the road just east of the intersection at 32nd Street and Crane Drive.

The road closure allows for construction of a new concrete culvert between Crane Drive and Day Road.

Joplin city officials said detour routes are now posted, and access to local properties will be maintained.

This is the second of multiple closures on different sections of 32nd Street, which is being widened from Schifferdecker to Central City Road.

The newly opened section of 32nd Street from Westberry Square to Schifferdecker Avenue will only have the base asphalt layers placed at this time, with the final layer of surface asphalt to be placed later in the project.

Temporary lane markings will be utilized for traffic, and work outside of the roadway will still be occurring with short term lane closures with the use of flagmen expected in this area.

The contractor for the 32nd Street widening project is Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.

The design for the widening project includes adding a center lane and constructing a sidewalk-shared use path.

Completion of this project is set for Summer 2023.

The $8 million dollar project is funded through the 3/8-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax approved by voters in 2014.