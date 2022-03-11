JOPLIN, Mo. — The only carrier that flies into and out of an area airport wants to drop their service.

Skywest Airlines has announced plans to move out of the Joplin Regional Airport as well as 28 other United Express communities.

A press release issued from the Ccity of Joplin says the decision is based on the ongoing pilot shortage and is not a reflection on their operations in Joplin or any of the other markets they’re pulling out from. But Skywest is required to maintain service in Joplin until another carrier is brought in to take it’s place. Until that happens, the company will continue flights to Denver and Chicago.

The company stopped service to Houston back in December.