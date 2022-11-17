JOPLIN, Mo. — The days are numbered when it comes to one of Joplin’s most notable and unusual cars. The half Corvette attached to a wall near the intersection of 7th and Main will soon be going away — but not for good.

It’s part of the display promoting Joplin’s involvement with “The Mother Road.” It will be removed sometime during the week after thanksgiving — repaired, repainted, and re-installed by the local business, Mafia Paint Shop. The hope is to have it back in place a few weeks after the work is finished.

It’s been a fixture on the wall since 2013.