Joplin’s Free Mask Distribution

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin continues to give out free masks to residents.

As of Thursday, city employees had distributed 12,000 free masks to Joplin citizens. That’s out of the 50,000 the city ordered.

The drive-thru pick up continues today in the Memorial Hall parking lot from 11 A.M. – 1 P.M. — and then again tonight from 4 to 6 P.M.

You can grab a mask for yourself and every member of your household. Just be sure to bring your wastewater and trash bill to show proof of residency. Although today is the last scheduled day for handing out masks, the city will still have thousands of them leftover.

Officials say they haven’t made any decisions to hold additional mask distributions — but they are still planning on making them available for residents. Those plans will be announced in the near future.