Joplin’s first indoor airsoft field now open seven days a week

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin’s first indoor airsoft field, KDK Airsoft, opened two months ago on October 31.

To accommodate all schedules, the indoor field, located at 14600 E. 32nd St., is now open seven days a week.

The business came to fruition with a love of airsoft and a desire to create a fun place in town. Owner Kyle Daggett grew up in Joplin and wanted to bring something new to the community.

“There’s not really too much to go around Joplin to do… You’ve got mini-golf, you’ve got bowling, you’ve got laser tag, I think that about takes the cake,” said Daggett.

Daggett wants KDK Airsoft to not only be a place to play, but a place for people to hang out.

“We want this to be not just an indoor airsoft field, but also just a hang out place. They don’t have to come up here and pay to play… If they want to come hang out, there’s plenty of space… Just relax, watch people play,” said Daggett.

Cameras inside the field capture each game, streaming the matches onto a TV in the visiting area for guests to watch. This way, everyone can be a part of the game whether they’re playing or not.

“I wanted a place where Joplin’s youth could come hang out and have fun, stay out of trouble,” he said.

Although targeted toward a younger audience, Daggett says indoor airsoft is for all ages and “enjoyable for everybody.”

Daggett and his brother designed the field using Legos







To those interested in trying out airsoft, Daggett says to give it a shot. No experience is needed and help is readily available.

“Just come out here and try it… Really, if they just come out, enjoy the atmosphere, give it a shot, I think they’ll be hooked – because I was,” he said.

KDK Airsoft offers all inclusive parties, renting of the field for private training and more.

The field is open Monday – Friday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fees vary from $10-20 per person depending on the day of the week. Memberships start at $40 per month for unlimited field entry and more.

Guests can bring their own airsoft gun or rent directly from KDK Airsoft.

“We just hope that everybody can come out and enjoy it,” said Daggett.

For more information, visit KDK Airsoft’s website or their Facebook page.