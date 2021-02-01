Joplin’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers show major improvement

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser works in the emergency room at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Mo. Scientists say there is reason for concern but not alarm about new strains of the coronavirus, especially the one currently spreading in England. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

The COVID-19 hospitalization numbers saw a major improvement over the last two weeks at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark. As of Sunday, January 31, there is a 49-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is fifty less than the occupancy number from two weeks ago on Tuesday, January 19.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 49-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of January 31, there are 21 Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is two less than the number from Tuesday, January 19, two weeks ago.

According to the Joplin COVID-19 Dashboard, last updated Sunday, January 31 at 10 p.m., there has been a total of 5,510 cases of the Coronavirus in the city. Joplin currently has 129 active cases of COVID-19, 5,274 inactive cases, and 115 deaths. There have been zero new cases in the last day, 144 cases in the last seven days, and 289 cases in the last 14 days.

Residents in the age group 20 to 29 have the highest number of Coronavirus cases in Joplin, with 1,163 cases. Those in the age group 30 to 39 are second-highest, with 797 cases, and those under 20 are close behind with 785 cases. The dashboard shows that there has been more of a downward trend of cases in the City of Joplin within the last month.

Joplin is currently in Phase 1B—Tier 1 and Phase 1B—Tier 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Missouri residents who fall into these two tiers of Phase 1B, along with those who fall into the previous phase who have yet to receive their vaccine, are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Phase 1B—Tier 1 includes first responders, emergency services, and public health infrastructure; this group breaks down to non-patient facing public health infrastructure, first responders, emergency management and public works, and the emergency services sector. Phase 1B—Tier 2 includes high-risk individuals; this group breaks down to anyone age 65 and older, and any adult who is at an increased risk of severe illness.

The City specifies on their vaccine infographic that “supplies are limited.” The following vaccine phases include Phase 1B—Tier 3, Phase 2, then Phase 3. Vaccine distribution will advance in line with vaccine availability. The state of Missouri ensures that the COVID-19 vaccine will be free to all Missouri residents, including those without health insurance.

For more information regarding Missouri’s vaccination plan, visit their new COVID-19 website.