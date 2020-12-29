Joplin’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers sees almost no change amid holidays

RNurse Kristina Shannon, from left, chaplain Andrea Cammarota, and Emergency Room charge nurse Cathy Carter watch as medical workers try to resuscitate a patient who tested positive for coronavirus in the emergency room at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. Hospitals across California have all but run out of intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients, ambulances are backing up outside emergency rooms, and tents for treating the sick are going up as the nation’s most populous state emerges as the latest epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Hospitalization numbers saw almost no change over the last week at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark. As of Monday, December 28, there is an 84-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is one more than the occupancy number from last week on Monday, December 22.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 84-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of December 28, there are 21 Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is the same number as from Monday last week.

According to Joplin’s COVID-19 dashboard, last updated Monday, December 28 at 10 p.m., there are have been a total of 4,491 cases of COVID-19 in the city. Joplin currently has 182 active cases, 4,220 inactive cases, and 89 deaths due to the Coronavirus. The city has seen 30 new cases in the last day, 179 cases in the last seven days, and 389 in the last 14 days. The age group with the highest number of cases is still the group ages 20 to 29 with 935 cases. The age group with the second highest number of cases is also still the group age 20 and under wit 651 cases.

This update comes directly following the Christmas holiday weekend.