Joplin’s Boys & Girls Club sees expansion

A Joplin club for young people has undergone a major facility upgrade.

But it still needs some furnishings to complete the project.

“I don’t know if I can even put that in words,” said Sarah McMullen, Boys 7 Girls Club Unit director.

That’s the reaction of Boys and Girls Club director Sarah McMullen when asked to compare the new facility to the existing one.

Work on the 13,000 square-foot addition, which was added on the back of the existing structure, is, for the most part, complete.

And she said the older club members will see the biggest change.

“So, our new addition features six additional programing rooms, a teen center that is just massive compared to the old teen center, they have their own think tank which is going to be for homework, study time, it’s a quiet space for them so we’re really excited about that,” McMullen said.

There are three new storm safe rooms in the new addition. These rooms, coupled with the storm shelters outside in the parking lot, can house as many as 500 kids and staff members.

There will now be a different entrance for club members, much more area to put their belongings, and more security than before.

Some of the existing 23,000 square-feet of the facility was renovated as part of the same project.

“It’s got windows, we’re all very excited about windows, and then of course it’s got extra safety measures,” McMullen said.

McMullen said the club has already raised about $2.5 million to pay for the upgrade, but needs to raise about a million more so they can furnish the facility with upgraded computer labs and add to their capacity and do away with the waiting list they’ve had for several years.

If you’d like to help make that happen, contact the club directly.