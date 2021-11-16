Joplin’s annual leaf pickup starting soon

JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews will soon start the city’s annual leaf pickup. Residents are asked to pile leaves at the edge of their yards, but keep them out of street.

Also, remove any tree limbs, brush or rocks. Officials say the work will take a little longer this year.

“Because of a shortage of personnel, we’re looking at probably three months. We’re still running two leaf machines for the street side and one leaf machine for the parks, but we have less people,” said Lyndon Lawson, Joplin Asst. Public Works Director.

Crews will start the pickup process on Monday, November 29th — and will begin in neighborhoods in the southeast and southwest parts of town. If you’d like to see the schedule, we have a link here.