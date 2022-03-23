JOPLIN, Mo. — There are now three more reasons to visit Landreth Park in Joplin. And someday, there could be 17 more reasons.

“Harris G. Joplin arrived in Joplin in 1839 to spread the Gospel, he stayed only six years and never new that a future city would be named after him. The Governor of Missouri appointed Elliot Moffet as the new city’s first mayor,” said Chad Stebbins, Joplin Centennial Commission Member.

As if there weren’t already enough reasons to visit Landreth Park in Joplin, now there are three more.

That’s how many new storyboards have been installed and unveiled by members of the Joplin Centennial Commission.

Commission Member and Community Historian Brad Belk, who wrote much of the narratives on the markers, says there was a reason why the group chose March 23rd for the reveal.

“This is the big kick off, this is Joplin’s 149th birthday. We always have a celebration of recognizing our past and our establishment and today we thought it would be perfect to unveil these great storyboards,” he said.

“Eventually we envision that there will be 20 storyboards put up over the next four years of various historical points of interest and events that shaped the history of Joplin,” added Chad Stebbins, Joplin Centennial Commission Member.

The first storyboard highlights the original inhabitants of the Joplin area — the Osage Tribe. The second profiles the earliest white settlers, including Harris Joplin and John C. Cox. The third focuses on the first two businessmen to make it big in mining — Elliot Moffet and John Sergeant.

“The Moffet and Sergeant discovery shaft board is directly across from the site of the 1870 discovery across from Joplin Creek,” said Stebbins.

But this day has its own origin back two years ago when the City Council first appointed members of the Joplin Centennial Commission, who’s work on educating and promoting the community is not over just yet.

“To work on the the Missouri Bi-Centennial, now our focus is on the Sesquicentennial for the City of Joplin, and then we’ll roll into the 250th birthday of USA in 2026 and the Route 66 Centennial also in 2026,” added Pat Tuttle, Joplin Centennial Commission Member.